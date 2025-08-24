Anna University Result 2025 OUT at coe1.annauniv.edu – Here's how to check UG, PG & PHD scores, get photocopies

Anna University Result 2025: Anna University has released the results for February/March 2025 session for first year, and other exams for courses like UG, PG and PhD courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BEd, and other exams.

Students who had appeared for the exams an now check the resultson the official website: coe1.annauniv.edu.

Anna University Results 2025: How to check – a step-by-step guide Students can check the Anna University Results for 2025 through the following steps:

Visit the official website: coe1.annauniv.edu 2. Enter your registration number and click on ‘Get Result’

3. Your result PDF will appear on the screen

4. Review your result and download the PDF for future reference

Anna University Results 2025: Details required Candidates can access the Anna University Results for 2025 using their registration number.