AP Class 10th Results 2026, bse.ap.gov.in LIVE: BSEAP to release SSC marks memo today at 11 AM on official website

AP 10th Results 2026 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is all set to declare the AP SSC 10th results 2026 today — April 30. Students who appeared in AP SSC exams will need their roll number to check marks memo. IT Minister Lokesh Nara in a post on X on Wednesday confirmed the BSE AP SSC results 2026 release date and time.

"Head Masters can also download results directly through their respective school logins immediately after the release. My best wishes to all students. For those who achieve their goals today—congratulations. For those who may fall short, remember this is just one milestone, not the destination. Keep believing in yourself and move forward with confidence," the post states

When and where to check AP 10th Result?

Students will be able to check the BSE AP SSC 10th Results 2026 online at 11 am on the website at bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in. Besides the official website, students can access their AP 10th marks memo through SMS, LEAP Mobile App, Mana Mitra WhatsApp, DigiLocker website and app.

How to download AP 10th marks memo

Students can check and download their Class 10 AP marks memo by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the board’s official website at bse.ap.gov.in or results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “SSC Public Examination Result 2026” available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter hall ticket (roll) number and other details before clicking on submit.

Step 4: Your BSE AP SSC Results 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard, take a printout of the same for future reference.

Catch all AP Class 10th Results 2026 LIVE Updates here