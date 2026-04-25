AP 10th Class Results 2026: Will Andhra SSC results 2026 be declared today? Officials say…

AP 10th Class Results 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will not announce the AP SSC (Class 10) Results 2026 today, 25 April, despite the rumours.
The Andhra Board said that the results will be announced soon, while dismissing the claims that the AP SSC Class 10 Results 2026 will be released on Saturday as false.
No official Andhra SSC results 2026 date has been announced so far, Andhra Pradesh School Education Department officials confirmed, advising students to avoid unverified information.
In its official communication, the department stated: “It has come to our notice that false information is being circulated in certain WhatsApp groups, claiming that the results for the 10th Grade (SSC) Public Examinations will be released tomorrow. This information is entirely untrue.”
Several media reports have suggested that AP Class 10th results will likely be declared by the end of April.
However, the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department clarified that no official date has been announced yet: “The Office of the Director of Government Examinations has not yet issued any official announcement regarding the release date of the SSC Public Examination results.”
“The date for the release of results will be officially communicated at an appropriate time,” they said.
Once the link for AP 10th Class Results 2026 is active, follow these steps to download the marks memo:
If the official website is slow due to high traffic, students can use these alternative methods:
To receive marks directly on the phone, send SSC to 55352.
Students can call the following numbers based on their network provider:
The official digital marksheet will also be uploaded to DigiLocker.
Log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, go to the "Education" section, select "BSE Andhra Pradesh," and enter your roll number to fetch the document.
To be declared "Pass," students must meet the following minimum requirements:
If any student is unsatisfied with their results, the board will open applications for re-evaluation and recounting shortly after the declaration. Students who do not pass can apply for Supplementary Exams, usually scheduled for June 2026.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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