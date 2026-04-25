AP 10th Class Results 2026: Will Andhra SSC results 2026 be declared today? Officials say…

AP 10th Class Results 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will not announce the AP SSC (Class 10) Results 2026 today, 25 April, despite the rumours.

The Andhra Board said that the results will be announced soon, while dismissing the claims that the AP SSC Class 10 Results 2026 will be released on Saturday as false.

No official Andhra SSC results 2026 date has been announced so far, Andhra Pradesh School Education Department officials confirmed, advising students to avoid unverified information.

In its official communication, the department stated: “It has come to our notice that false information is being circulated in certain WhatsApp groups, claiming that the results for the 10th Grade (SSC) Public Examinations will be released tomorrow. This information is entirely untrue.”

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AP 10th Class Results 2026 Date and Time Several media reports have suggested that AP Class 10th results will likely be declared by the end of April.

However, the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department clarified that no official date has been announced yet: “The Office of the Director of Government Examinations has not yet issued any official announcement regarding the release date of the SSC Public Examination results.”

“The date for the release of results will be officially communicated at an appropriate time,” they said.

AP 10th Class Results 2026: Step-by-Step guide to download marks memo online Once the link for AP 10th Class Results 2026 is active, follow these steps to download the marks memo:

Visit the official website at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link titled "AP SSC Results 2026" or "Individual Results."

Input Hall Ticket Number (Roll Number) exactly as it appears on your admit card.

Click the "Submit" or "Get Result" button.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF and take a printout for provisional use until official marksheets are issued. Alternative ways to check AP 10th Class Results 2026 If the official website is slow due to high traffic, students can use these alternative methods:

SMS

WhatsApp

IVRS (Phone Call)

DigiLocker

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Via SMS To receive marks directly on the phone, send SSC to 55352.

Via WhatsApp Send "Hi" to 9552300009.

Select the "Education Services" option and follow the prompts to enter your roll number. Via IVRS Students can call the following numbers based on their network provider:

BSNL: 1255225

Airtel: 52800

Vodafone: 58888 DigiLocker The official digital marksheet will also be uploaded to DigiLocker.

Log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, go to the "Education" section, select "BSE Andhra Pradesh," and enter your roll number to fetch the document.

AP 10th Class Results 2026: Passing Criteria To be declared "Pass," students must meet the following minimum requirements: