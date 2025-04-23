AP SSC 10th Result 2025: DIRECT link activated, BSEAP declares scores at results.bse.ap.gov.in

  • The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the AP SSC 10th results for 2025, available on their official website and via SMS or DigiLocker. Students can check their scores starting today, April 23, 2025, at 10 AM.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated23 Apr 2025, 10:27 AM IST
AP SSC 10th Results 2025 released today at 10 am.

AP SSC 10th Results 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the scores of AP SSC 2025. The AP SSC 2025 result is available at the official website—results.bse.ap.gov.in. Students who appeared for the exam can also check their AP SSC 10th Result 2025 via SMS, WhatsApp, or DigiLocker.

AP SSC 10th result 2025 date and time

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) announced the AP SSC results 2025 on April 23, 2025, at 10 AM.

AP SSC 10th Results 2025 Direct Link

The students have to enter their roll number on the result link to check AP SSC result 2025.

Students can access their results from the following official websites -

https://bse.ap.gov.in/

https://results.bse.ap.gov.in/

 

AP SSC 10th Results 2025: Step-by-step guide to check your scorecard

Here are the steps to download AP SSC 10th results 2025 –

Step 1: Go to the BSEAP official website — bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Select Class 10 (SSC) Results on the website

Step 3: Enter your roll number on the screen displayed.

Step 4: Scores of AP 10th Class Results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Students are required to download and save a copy of their scorecards.

AP SSC 10th Results 2025: Steps to check scores via Digilocker

Check out the steps to check scores through Digilocker – 

Step 1: Open the official website of DigiLocker (https://www.digilocker.gov.in/) or install the app on your device.

Step 2: Sync your Aadhaar card to sign up or log in to your Digilocker account.

Step 3: Visit the "Education" section.

Step 4: Check the option for Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) or AP SSC results.

Step 5: To access your results, fill in the necessary details, such as your roll number, date of birth, etc., as mentioned on your AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025.

Step 6: AP 10th Class results 2025 will be displayed in the DigiLocker app.

AP SSC 10th Results 2025: Pass percentage

Nearly 4,98,585 students have qualified for the AP SSC exam, marking a pass percentage of 81.14% this year, which is a significant drop from 86.69% registered last year.

 
First Published:23 Apr 2025, 10:27 AM IST
