AP SSC 10th Result 2025: DIRECT link activated, BSEAP declares scores at results.bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC 10th Results 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the scores of AP SSC 2025. The AP SSC 2025 result is available at the official website—results.bse.ap.gov.in. Students who appeared for the exam can also check their AP SSC 10th Result 2025 via SMS, WhatsApp, or DigiLocker.

AP SSC 10th result 2025 date and time The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) announced the AP SSC results 2025 on April 23, 2025, at 10 AM.

AP SSC 10th Results 2025 Direct Link The students have to enter their roll number on the result link to check AP SSC result 2025.

Students can access their results from the following official websites -

https://bse.ap.gov.in/

AP SSC 10th Results 2025: Step-by-step guide to check your scorecard Here are the steps to download AP SSC 10th results 2025 –

Step 1: Go to the BSEAP official website — bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Select Class 10 (SSC) Results on the website

Step 3: Enter your roll number on the screen displayed.

Step 4: Scores of AP 10th Class Results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Students are required to download and save a copy of their scorecards.

AP SSC 10th Results 2025: Steps to check scores via Digilocker Check out the steps to check scores through Digilocker –

Step 1: Open the official website of DigiLocker (https://www.digilocker.gov.in/) or install the app on your device.

Step 2: Sync your Aadhaar card to sign up or log in to your Digilocker account.

Step 3: Visit the "Education" section.

Step 4: Check the option for Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) or AP SSC results.

Step 5: To access your results, fill in the necessary details, such as your roll number, date of birth, etc., as mentioned on your AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025.

Step 6: AP 10th Class results 2025 will be displayed in the DigiLocker app.

