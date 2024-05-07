AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is set to release the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) hall ticket on May 7, Tuesday.

Candidates who have registered for AP EAMCET can download the admit card through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step-by-step guide to download admit card

Follow the below mentioned steps to download AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on AP EAPCET 2023 admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Take a printout for future reference.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council will administer the entrance exam between May 16 and 23. The 3-hour long entrance exam with all questions having equal weightage will consist of 160 questions in total comprising of 40 questions in Physics, 40 questions in Chemistry and 80 questions in Mathematics. It isimportant to note that the entrance exam will be conducted in “English" and “Telugu" medium only.

On May 16 and 17, the examination for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses will be conducted. From May 18 to May 23, the entrance exam for Engineering courses will be conducted.

Once the hall ticket are released, all candidates must check the information mentioned on the admit card carefully including Name, Date of Birth, Test Centre Name, Date, Time of examination, Gender and Category.

Items prohibited inside the exam hall except the Hall Ticket include any textual material, Calculators, DocuPen, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, Log Tables, Slide Rules, printed or written material,mobile phone, bits of papers, pager or any other device.

The official notice states, “If any candidate is in possession of any of the above items, his/her candidature will be treated as an unfair means and his/her current examination will be canceled & he/she will also be debarred for future examination(s) & the equipment will be seized."

