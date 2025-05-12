AP EAMCET 2025 Admit Card: Andhra Pradesh EAPCET hall ticket OUT; check steps to download from cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2025 Admit Card : The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education released the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) on Monday, May 12.

Candidates who have registered for AP EAMCET can download the admit card through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAMCET exam will be held on May 19 and 20 for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams. The exam for the Engineering stream will be held from May 21 to May 27 in two sessions every day: 9 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM.