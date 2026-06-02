AP EAMCET 2026 Results: When can candidates download their scorecards?

Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University has scheduled to announce the results of AP EAMCET 2026 shortly. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can view their scorecard on the official site of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Besides the official site, candidates can also access results via APSCHE myCET portal.

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The Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) was conducted from May 12 to May 20. For the engineering group, the exam was conducted from May 12-15 & May 18, whereas the Agriculture & Pharmacy streams exams were organised on May 19 & 20. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy preliminary key was released on May 25. The objection window was closed on May 27, 2026.

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AP EAMCET 2026 Results: How to check results? Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP EAMCET 2026

Click on the link that reads, “ AP EAMCET 2026 results”

Key in your credentials and log in

The AP EAMCET 2026 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future use. What's next after the declaration of AP EAMCET results? Following the announcement of the AP EAMCET results, the counselling process will begin for qualified candidates seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes across the state.

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The first step for candidates is to download their rank certificate from the APSCHE website. They will then need to register for counselling and pay the prescribed counselling fee. This will be followed by the document verification process.

After verification, candidates will be able to exercise their web options by selecting their preferred colleges and courses based on their ranks. Seat allotment will then be carried out according to merit, reservation criteria and candidate preferences.

Students who are allotted seats in their preferred institutions must complete the admission formalities and pay the required fees to confirm their enrolment.

Earlier, APSCHE had asked AP EAMCET candidates to submit their Class 12 (Intermediate) marks, which are considered during the rank preparation process. To facilitate this, the council had opened a dedicated online window for candidates.

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What details are there on AP EAMCET rank card? There are important details of candidates mentioned on the AP EAMCET rank card, such as personal, academic, and examination-related information of the candidate. It includes the candidate’s name, father’s or parent’s name, gender, date of birth, and category or reservation details such as OC, BC, SC, or ST. It also mentions the candidate’s region or local area, including AU, SVU, or OU.