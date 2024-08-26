AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Round 3 seat allotment results to be OUT today; direct link, steps to check here

AP EAMCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result on Monday, August 26.
Registered candidates for the counselling process can check and download seat allotment status by visiting the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
Essential credentials needed to check third-round seat allotment of AP EAMCET 2024 include hall ticket number and date of birth.
Candidate's rank, choices filled by the candidate during the counselling registration process where preference was mentioned, and seat availability – all these factors determine seat allotment.
In addition to this, category and reservation also play an integral role in determining the seat allocated to any candidate.
After the results are declared, selected candidates need to report to their allocated college between August 26 and August 30. Rank card, hall ticket and study certificate from class VI to Intermediate are the documents required for counselling.
OC candidates claiming reservation under the EWS category will need an EWS certificate for 2024-25 issued by MeeSeva. Additional documents required for counselling include a residence certificate, proof of date of birth, and a transfer certificate.
Follow the below mentioned steps to check Round 3 seat allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official AP EAMCET website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
Step 2: Look for latest news on homepage and click on seat allotment link.
Step 3: Provide your AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth and click on 'view result'
Step 4: AP EAMCET seat allotment document will open
Step 5: Confirm and download the allotment order
Step 6: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.
AP EAMCET is a state-level entrance exam administered by APSCHE that offers admission into engineering, agriculture, and medical courses at various colleges and universities across Andhra Pradesh. This year, engineering exams took place between May 18 to 23 while agriculture and pharmacy exams were conducted on May 16 and 17.
Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market UpdatesMoreLess