AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Round 3 seat allotment results to be OUT today; direct link, steps to check here

Written By Fareha Naaz

AP EAMCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council will announce the AP EAMCET 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result today. Candidates can check the status on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in using their hall ticket number and date of birth.

AP EAMCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result on Monday, August 26.

Registered candidates for the counselling process can check and download seat allotment status by visiting the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Also read: ICSI Result 2024 for June exam OUT at icsi.edu. Steps to check and download marksheet here

Essential credentials needed to check third-round seat allotment of AP EAMCET 2024 include hall ticket number and date of birth.

How will seat allotment take place?

Candidate's rank, choices filled by the candidate during the counselling registration process where preference was mentioned, and seat availability – all these factors determine seat allotment.

In addition to this, category and reservation also play an integral role in determining the seat allocated to any candidate.

Also read: GATE 2025 Registration begins today gate2025.iitr.ac.in; know about exam date, fee, last date, and other details here

After the results are declared, selected candidates need to report to their allocated college between August 26 and August 30. Rank card, hall ticket and study certificate from class VI to Intermediate are the documents required for counselling.

OC candidates claiming reservation under the EWS category will need an EWS certificate for 2024-25 issued by MeeSeva. Additional documents required for counselling include a residence certificate, proof of date of birth, and a transfer certificate.

Steps to check AP EAMCET 2024

Follow the below mentioned steps to check Round 3 seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official AP EAMCET website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Look for latest news on homepage and click on seat allotment link.

Also read: UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Re-exam to fill over 60,000 vacancies begins today with tight security

Step 3: Provide your AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth and click on 'view result'

Step 4: AP EAMCET seat allotment document will open

Step 5: Confirm and download the allotment order

Step 6: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

What is AP EAMCET?

AP EAMCET is a state-level entrance exam administered by APSCHE that offers admission into engineering, agriculture, and medical courses at various colleges and universities across Andhra Pradesh. This year, engineering exams took place between May 18 to 23 while agriculture and pharmacy exams were conducted on May 16 and 17.

