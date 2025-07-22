AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Allotment Phase 1 result to be RELEASED today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in; details here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the allotment result for phase 1 today on July 22, 2025. Students can check the result for the AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: How to check seat allotment result for phase 1? Go to the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in 2. Check and click on the "Seat Allotment Result – Phase 1" link

3. Mention your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth (DoB)

4. Press on “Submit”

5. Your allotment details will be shown on the screen

6. Download and print the allotment letter for later purposes

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Schedule Eligible candidates completed their registration on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, by July 16, 2025. Online verification of the uploaded certificates took place on July 17, 2025. Candidates exercised their web options between July 13 and July 18, 2025, with an opportunity to modify them on July 19, 2025.

Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the self-joining process and report to their assigned colleges between July 23 and 26, 2025. Classes are set to begin on August 4, 2025.

About APSCHE EAMCET Counselling 2025 The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) conducts AP EAMCET counselling to allocate seats in BTech, BPharm, BSc Agriculture, Bachelor of Fisheries, and Bachelor of Horticulture programs. Seat allotment for BTech, BPharm, and agriculture-related courses is carried out based on students' merit and their stated preferences during the counselling process.

85 percent of seats in each course are reserved for local candidates, while the remaining 15 percent are open to both local and non-local candidates, according to reports.

