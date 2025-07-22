AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Visit eapcet-sche.aptonline.in for seat allotment result for phase 1

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is preparing to release the AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2025 seat allotment results for the first phase today, July 22. Aspiring candidates, seeking admission through the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or EAPCET) 2025 can check the seat allotment status at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

How to check AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 seat allotment result

Follow the steps given below to check AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 seat allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official website of EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Navigate to "Seat Allotment Result – Phase 1" link

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on “Submit”

Step 5: Allotment details will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the allotment letter, take a printout for future reference.

Track all AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 updates here