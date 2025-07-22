Live Updates

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Visit eapcet-sche.aptonline.in for seat allotment result for phase 1

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated22 Jul 2025, 09:44 AM IST
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Candidates seeking admission in undergraduate professional courses in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy must visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in to check the seat allotment result. (PTI)

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is preparing to release the AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2025 seat allotment results for the first phase today, July 22. Aspiring candidates, seeking admission through the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or EAPCET) 2025 can check the seat allotment status at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

How to check AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 seat allotment result

Follow the steps given below to check AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 seat allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official website of EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Navigate to "Seat Allotment Result – Phase 1" link

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on “Submit”

Step 5: Allotment details will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the allotment letter, take a printout for future reference.

22 Jul 2025, 09:44 AM IST

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 LIVE: Website to track

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be releasing the AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2025 seat allotment results today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

22 Jul 2025, 09:37 AM IST

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 LIVE: What after Counselling result?

Candidates will have to report at the respective colleges for admission between July 23 and 26 once the AP EAMCET round 1 seat allotment result is declared.

22 Jul 2025, 09:16 AM IST

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Live: When did counselling process begin?

The registration process for AP EAPCET counselling commenced  on July 7. Candidates had to pay the application fee latest by July 16.

22 Jul 2025, 09:14 AM IST

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Live: How is seat allotment result determined?

Through AP EAMCET counselling, the seat allotment process for BTech, BPharm, and agriculture admissions is carried out, which is based on the students’ merit and their preferences.

