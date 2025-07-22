AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Visit eapcet-sche.aptonline.in for seat allotment result for phase 1

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is preparing to release the AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2025 seat allotment results for the first phase today, July 22. Aspiring candidates, seeking admission through the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or EAPCET) 2025 can check the seat allotment status at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.
How to check AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 seat allotment result
Follow the steps given below to check AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 seat allotment status:
Step 1: Visit the official website of EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
Step 2: Navigate to "Seat Allotment Result – Phase 1" link
Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on “Submit”
Step 5: Allotment details will appear on the screen
Step 6: Check and download the allotment letter, take a printout for future reference.
Candidates will have to report at the respective colleges for admission between July 23 and 26 once the AP EAMCET round 1 seat allotment result is declared.
Candidates will have to report at the respective colleges for admission between July 23 and 26 once the AP EAMCET round 1 seat allotment result is declared.
The registration process for AP EAPCET counselling commenced on July 7. Candidates had to pay the application fee latest by July 16.
Through AP EAMCET counselling, the seat allotment process for BTech, BPharm, and agriculture admissions is carried out, which is based on the students’ merit and their preferences.