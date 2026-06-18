AP EAMCET Result 2026 date: When will JNTU declare Common Entrance Test scores? Steps to check at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Result 2026: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, which conducted AP EAPCET - 2026 exam on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to announce AP EAMCET result today. Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) will be declared at the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

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AP EAMCET Result 2026 date and time The JNTU said that it will announce results today but after the declaration of AP Inter Supply Results. APSCHE official website states, “On the advice of higher authorities, the results of AP EAPCET 2026 will be announced after the declaration of the results of Intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examinations of the A.P. Board of Intermediate Education.” AP Inter Supplementary Results were scheduled to be released at 12 noon.

Till now, the authorities have not declared any official time about result announcement but as per media reports it is expected that the AP EAMCET result link will activate at 4:00 PM or late in the evening,

Around 3.5 lakh students await the AP EAMCET 2026 result, Candidates who qualify the Common Entrance Test will become eligible for admissions into engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture programmes offered by participating colleges in the state.

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Also Read | AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026: BIEAP to release marks memo today

Login credentials to keep handy Students must keep their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth ready to check results today.

How to check AP EAMCET Result 2026 online Follow the steps given below to check and download AP EAMCET Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on AP EAMCET Result 2026 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: AP EAMCET 2026 result and rank card will appear on the screen. Check and download, take a printout for future reference.

Along with the result, APSCHE will publish the AP EAMCET final answer key, release final merit list, toppers' list, stream-wise rank details, pass percentage, other statistics and counselling-related details.

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Top engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh The AP EAMCET 2026 results are used for admission into BTech programs across over 270 engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Top institutions use these ranks during the centralized counselling process to allocate government and private seats.

Some of the top engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh are listed below:

Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE), Visakhapatnam

JNTU College of Engineering, Kakinada (JNTUK)

JNTU College of Engineering, Anantapur (JNTUA)

Sri Venkateswara University College of Engineering (SVUCE), Tirupati Once the results are declared, candidates must download their rank cards and register for the AP EAMCET counselling on the APSCHE admissions website as seat allocation is strictly based on merit.