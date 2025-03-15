AP EAPCET 2025: The application window for AP EAPCET 2025 is now open. Candidates can register online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in until April 24, 2025, with a late fee option until May 16, 2025.

AP EAPCET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has opened the application window for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2025. Aspiring candidates can register for AP EAPCET 2025 at the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Those planning to secure a seat in various undergraduate courses offered in the state of Andhra Pradesh must complete their registration before the deadline. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, will administer the AP EAPCET 2025 examination on behalf of APSCHE.

The last date to submit the application form online is April 24, 2025. However, those candidates who fail to submit their application within the target time limit can still apply by paying a late fee before the final deadline which is set for May 16, 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to apply for AP EAPCET 2025 To apply for various undergraduate courses in Andhra Pradesh, follow the below mentioned steps -

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET 2025 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the AP EAMCET 2025 registration link. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Enter requisite information, such as name, email ID, mobile number, and other necessary details about academic qualification.

Step 4: Upload the scanned copies of recent photographs in the prescribed format and size.

Step 5: Pay the AP EAMCET 2025 application fee using online payment modes such as credit card, debit card and net banking, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 6: Save and download confirmation page for future reference.