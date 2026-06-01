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AP EAPCET Results 2026: When will APSCHE release merit list, rank card at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in?

AP EAMCET Results 2026 results: AP EAPCET scorecards to be released  at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Here's how you can download the marksheet.

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Updated1 Jun 2026, 12:54 PM IST
AP EAPCET Results 2026 to be declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP EAPCET Results 2026 to be declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
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The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to declare the AP EAPCET results soon. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test will be able to download their rank cards from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in - once the results are released. Apart from the official website, results can also be accessed through the APSCHE myCET portal.

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When was the AP EAPCET examination conducted?

The AP EAPCET examination was held from May 12 to May 20. For the Engineering stream, the exam took place on May 12–15 and May 18, while the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams were conducted on May 19 and 20.

What was the exam pattern for AP EAPCET?

The AP EAPCET examination comprised 160 questions carrying a total of 160 marks, with one mark awarded for each correct answer. The paper was divided into three sections — Mathematics (80 questions), Physics (40 questions) and Chemistry (40 questions). There was no negative marking for incorrect or unanswered questions.

How can candidates download AP EAPCET results?

Candidates can download their AP EAPCET results by following the steps below:

1. Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

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2. Click on the AP EAPCET 2025 tab on the homepage.

3. Select the link for AP EAPCET Results 2025.

4. Enter the required credentials, including Registration Number and EAPCET Hall Ticket Number, and submit.

5. View the result displayed on the screen.

6. Download and print the result for future reference.

What happens after the AP EAPCET results are declared?

After the results are announced, the counselling process for eligible candidates will begin. Candidates must register for counselling, followed by document verification. A mock allotment round will then be conducted, followed by final seat allotment.

Candidates allotted to their preferred colleges will need to pay the admission fee to confirm their seats. Those who are not satisfied with their allotment may wait for subsequent rounds. The entire counselling process will be conducted online and based on merit marks.

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