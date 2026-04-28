AP ECET Hall Ticket 2026 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, download link here

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU has released AP ECET Hall Ticket 2026. Candidates who want to appear for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. As per the release, the engineering stream exams are expected to be held from May 12 to May 18, while Agriculture and Pharmacy and agriculture exams are scheduled from May 19-May 20.

The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

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The Engineering stream question paper will comprise 160 questions, including 80 from Mathematics and 40 each from Physics and Chemistry.

For the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, the paper will also contain 160 questions. Of these, 80 will be from Biology—divided equally between Botany and Zoology (40 questions each)—along with 40 questions each from Physics and Chemistry.

The qualifying percentage marks for obtaining a rank in APECET -2025 is 25% of the aggregate marks in the four subjects (three subjects for B.Sc. Mathematics) i.e., 50 marks out of a total of 200.

AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025: How to download To download the hall ticket candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

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2. Click on AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The student will be ranked based on the marks obtained by him/her in the APECET 2026 Examination.

AP EAMCET 2026 Admit Card The AP EAMCET 2026 hall ticket will carry key information required for the examination. Candidates can check details such as their name, roll number, and registration number on the admit card. It will also include the candidate’s photograph and signature, along with the father’s name.

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In addition, the hall ticket will mention the date and time of the exam, as well as the allotted exam centre. Important instructions related to the examination will also be provided for candidates to follow on the test day.

Key Instructions for Candidates Candidates are advised to arrive at the examination centre at least one hour before the start of the exam.

They should carefully read all the instructions mentioned on the AP ECET 2026 hall ticket and follow them strictly. Applicants must also carry all required documents to the examination centre.

It is mandatory to bring the AP ECET 2026 hall ticket, as candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination without it