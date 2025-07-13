AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025: APSCHE to release results today, steps to download, website, dates and more

AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to release the AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025 on 13 July on its official website.

Candidates who participated in the counselling process of AP ECET 2025 can check their allotted seats on the official website — ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

All the selected candidates must complete self-reporting online and report to their allotted colleges between 14-17 July.

According to the details, the web counselling is held for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh (both University and Private) for the academic year 2025-26.

AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to download result Step 1: Visit the official website – ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the "AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter login credentials (registration number, password, or hall ticket number).

Step 4: Submit the details and view your seat allotment status.

Step 5: Download or take a printout of the result for future reference.

AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps after seat allotment Step 1: Self-Reporting (Online): 14–17 July 2025

Step 2: Reporting at Allotted College: 14–17 July 2025

Step 3: Commencement of Classes: 14 July 2025