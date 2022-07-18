AP ICET 2022 admit card released; Here's how to download and other details

AP ICET 2022 admit card released; Here's how to download and other details1 min read . 11:52 AM IST
- Students who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) has released the admit cards on 18 July.
Students who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
The AP ICET 2022 exams are scheduled to be held on 25 July. The exam would be conducted in two sessions – Session 1 will begin from 9:00 am till 11:30 am. The Session 2 will begin from 3:00 pm till 5:30 pm.
Here's how to download AP ICET Admit Cards 2022:
Visit the official AP ICET website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the AP ICET 2022 icon
A new page will appear on the screen. Now click on Download Hall ticket on the right hand side.
Enter your login credentials like registration ID, date of birth and click on the submit button.
The test is scheduled to be held in 25 locations. As per the notification, for the Section-B (Communication Ability), exam will be held only in English medium, whereas for Section A (Analytical Ability) & Section C (Mathematical Ability), the exams will be held in both English and Telugu mediums.
As per the official notification, the declaration of preliminary key will be on 27 July at 6 pm. The last date for receiving of objections on preliminary key will be released on 27 July. The AP ICET 2022 Final result and rank will be declared on 8 August.
The AP ICET exams is conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of A.P. State Council of Higher Education for admission into First year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in University constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2022-23.