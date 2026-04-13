AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 Date: When and how to check scorecard? Alternative ways to download marks memo

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will likely declare the results for the 1st and 2nd Year Inter examinations soon. According to media reports, the announcement is expected at any moment this week, April 14-18.

Official notification about the date and time of the announcement of AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year results is awaited. Last year’s results were released on April 12.

Students can check their results on the official website bie.ap.gov.in using their hall ticket number.

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AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: Step-by-Step guide to download scorecard Once the results are live, follow these steps to download your marks memo:

Visit the official BIEAP result portal at resultsbie.ap.gov.in or bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link for "AP Inter 1st Year Result 2026" or "AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2026".

Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY).

Click on the 'Submit' or 'Get Result' button.

Your marks memo will be displayed on screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference. The online result is a provisional marks memo. Students must collect their original physical certificate from their respective junior college in about 15–20 days after the online announcement.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: Grading system and passing criteria? Students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject to pass.

For subjects with practicals, students must pass both theory and practical exams separately with a minimum of 35%.

Marks Range Grade Grade Points Performance 91 – 100 A1 10 Exceptional 81 – 90 A2 9 Excellent 71 – 80 B1 8 Very Good 61 – 70 B2 7 Good 51 – 60 C1 6 Above Average 41 – 50 C2 5 Average 35 – 40 D1 4 Satisfactory 00 – 34 F 0 Fail

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: Alternative ways to check results If the official websites are slow due to high traffic, students can use these official alternative methods:

SMS

WhatsApp

DigiLocker

Manabadi website

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Via SMS To receive the result directly on the phone, send a text message: ‘APGEN Hall Ticket Number’ to 56263

Example: APGEN 2612345678 sent to 56263.

Via WhatsApp BIEAP has also introduced WhatsApp services for easier access to results.

Save the BIEAP number 9552300009.

Send a message saying "Hi".

Choose "Education Services" and then "Intermediate Result".

Enter your Hall Ticket Number when prompted. Via DigiLocker AP Inter digital marks memo will also be available on the DigiLocker.

Simply log in to DigiLocker using your Aadhaar number and navigate to the "Education" section to find "Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh."

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AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: What if you don't meet the criteria? If a student fails to secure the 35% minimum in one or more subjects, they have two immediate options: Re-verification/recounting and supplementary exams (IPASE).