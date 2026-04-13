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AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 Date: When and how to check scorecard? Alternative ways to download marks memo

Official notification about the date and time of the announcement of AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year results is awaited. Last year’s results were released on April 12.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published13 Apr 2026, 10:03 AM IST
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AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will likely declare the results for the 1st and 2nd Year Inter examinations soon. According to media reports, the announcement is expected at any moment this week, April 14-18.

Official notification about the date and time of the announcement of AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year results is awaited. Last year’s results were released on April 12.

Students can check their results on the official website bie.ap.gov.in using their hall ticket number.

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AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: Step-by-Step guide to download scorecard

Once the results are live, follow these steps to download your marks memo:

  • Visit the official BIEAP result portal at resultsbie.ap.gov.in or bie.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the link for "AP Inter 1st Year Result 2026" or "AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2026".
  • Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY).
  • Click on the 'Submit' or 'Get Result' button.
  • Your marks memo will be displayed on screen.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

The online result is a provisional marks memo. Students must collect their original physical certificate from their respective junior college in about 15–20 days after the online announcement.

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AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: Grading system and passing criteria?

Students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject to pass.

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For subjects with practicals, students must pass both theory and practical exams separately with a minimum of 35%.

Marks RangeGradeGrade PointsPerformance
91 – 100A110Exceptional
81 – 90A29Excellent
71 – 80B18Very Good
61 – 70B27Good
51 – 60C16Above Average
41 – 50C25Average
35 – 40D14Satisfactory
00 – 34F0Fail

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: Alternative ways to check results

If the official websites are slow due to high traffic, students can use these official alternative methods:

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Via SMS

To receive the result directly on the phone, send a text message: ‘APGEN Hall Ticket Number’ to 56263

Example: APGEN 2612345678 sent to 56263.

Via WhatsApp

BIEAP has also introduced WhatsApp services for easier access to results.

  • Save the BIEAP number 9552300009.
  • Send a message saying "Hi".
  • Choose "Education Services" and then "Intermediate Result".
  • Enter your Hall Ticket Number when prompted.

Via DigiLocker

AP Inter digital marks memo will also be available on the DigiLocker.

Simply log in to DigiLocker using your Aadhaar number and navigate to the "Education" section to find "Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh."

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AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: What if you don't meet the criteria?

If a student fails to secure the 35% minimum in one or more subjects, they have two immediate options: Re-verification/recounting and supplementary exams (IPASE).

  • Students can apply for a formal re-check of their answer sheets if they believe there has been a marking error. This usually costs between 100 and 800 per subject.
  • BIEAP conducts Advanced Supplementary Examinations in May/June. This allows students to clear the subjects in the same academic year without losing a full year of their education

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