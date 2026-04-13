AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 Date: When and how to check scorecard? Alternative ways to download marks memo

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will likely declare the results for the 1st and 2nd Year Inter examinations soon. According to media reports, the announcement is expected at any moment this week, April 14-18.
Official notification about the date and time of the announcement of AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year results is awaited. Last year’s results were released on April 12.
Students can check their results on the official website bie.ap.gov.in using their hall ticket number.
Once the results are live, follow these steps to download your marks memo:
The online result is a provisional marks memo. Students must collect their original physical certificate from their respective junior college in about 15–20 days after the online announcement.
Students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject to pass.
For subjects with practicals, students must pass both theory and practical exams separately with a minimum of 35%.
|Marks Range
|Grade
|Grade Points
|Performance
|91 – 100
|A1
|10
|Exceptional
|81 – 90
|A2
|9
|Excellent
|71 – 80
|B1
|8
|Very Good
|61 – 70
|B2
|7
|Good
|51 – 60
|C1
|6
|Above Average
|41 – 50
|C2
|5
|Average
|35 – 40
|D1
|4
|Satisfactory
|00 – 34
|F
|0
|Fail
If the official websites are slow due to high traffic, students can use these official alternative methods:
To receive the result directly on the phone, send a text message: ‘APGEN Hall Ticket Number’ to 56263
Example: APGEN 2612345678 sent to 56263.
BIEAP has also introduced WhatsApp services for easier access to results.
AP Inter digital marks memo will also be available on the DigiLocker.
Simply log in to DigiLocker using your Aadhaar number and navigate to the "Education" section to find "Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh."
If a student fails to secure the 35% minimum in one or more subjects, they have two immediate options: Re-verification/recounting and supplementary exams (IPASE).