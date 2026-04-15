AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: Andhra Board to release results today — Check steps to download scorecard

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to declare the results for the 1st and 2nd Year Inter examinations on Wednesday, April 15, at 10:30 AM. Students can check their results on the official website bie.ap.gov.in using their hall ticket number.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: Step-by-Step guide to download scorecard

Visit the official BIEAP result portal at resultsbie.ap.gov.in or bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link for "AP Inter 1st Year Result 2026" or "AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2026".

Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY).

Click on the 'Submit' or 'Get Result' button.

Your marks memo will be displayed on screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

The online result is a provisional marks memo. Students must collect their original physical certificate from their respective junior college in about 15–20 days after the online announcement.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: Alternative ways to access marks memo

If the official websites are slow due to high traffic, students can use these official alternative methods:

SMS

WhatsApp

DigiLocker

Manabadi website

Track all AP Board Result 2026 LIVE Updates here