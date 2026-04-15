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AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: Andhra Board to release results today — Check steps to download scorecard

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: Visit the official website bie.ap.gov for BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd scorecards today. Tune in to check the toppers' list, the second exam and other details related to AP Board Result 2026 here.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated15 Apr 2026, 08:45:25 AM IST
AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE
AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to declare the results for the 1st and 2nd Year Inter examinations on Wednesday, April 15, at 10:30 AM. Students can check their results on the official website bie.ap.gov.in using their hall ticket number.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: Step-by-Step guide to download scorecard

  • Visit the official BIEAP result portal at resultsbie.ap.gov.in or bie.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the link for "AP Inter 1st Year Result 2026" or "AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2026".
  • Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY).
  • Click on the 'Submit' or 'Get Result' button.
  • Your marks memo will be displayed on screen.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

The online result is a provisional marks memo. Students must collect their original physical certificate from their respective junior college in about 15–20 days after the online announcement.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: Alternative ways to access marks memo

If the official websites are slow due to high traffic, students can use these official alternative methods:

  • SMS
  • WhatsApp
  • DigiLocker
  • Manabadi website

Track all AP Board Result 2026 LIVE Updates here

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15 Apr 2026, 08:45:25 AM IST

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: How can students apply for re-checking

Students can apply for a formal re-check of their answer sheets if they believe there has been a marking error. This usually costs between 100 and 800 per subject.

15 Apr 2026, 08:33:31 AM IST

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: What to do if you don't meet the criteria?

If a student fails to secure the 35% minimum in one or more subjects, they have two immediate options: Re-verification/recounting and supplementary exams (IPASE).

15 Apr 2026, 08:33:06 AM IST

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to check scorecard via DigiLocker

AP Inter digital marks memo will also be available on the DigiLocker.

Simply log in to DigiLocker using your Aadhaar number and navigate to the "Education" section to find "Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh."

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15 Apr 2026, 08:27:20 AM IST

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to check scorecard via WhatsApp

BIEAP has also introduced WhatsApp services for easier access to results.

Save the BIEAP number 9552300009.

Send a message saying "Hi".

Choose "Education Services" and then "Intermediate Result".

Enter your Hall Ticket Number when prompted.

15 Apr 2026, 08:26:51 AM IST

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to check scorecard via SMS

To receive the result directly on the phone, send a text message: ‘APGEN Hall Ticket Number’ to 56263

Example: APGEN 2612345678 sent to 56263.

15 Apr 2026, 08:26:13 AM IST

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: Grading system

Marks Range Grade Grade Points Performance

A1: 91 – 100

A2: 81 – 90

B1: 71 – 80

B2: 61 – 70

C1: 51 – 60

C2: 41 – 50

D1: 35 – 40

F: 00 – 34

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15 Apr 2026, 08:21:44 AM IST

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: What is the passing criteria?

Students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject to pass.

For subjects with practicals, students must pass both theory and practical exams separately with a minimum of 35%.

15 Apr 2026, 08:21:44 AM IST

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: What time will the result be announced?

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh is set to declare the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 today, April 15, at 10:31 AM.

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