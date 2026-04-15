AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: Andhra Board to release results today — Check steps to download scorecard

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to declare the results for the 1st and 2nd Year Inter examinations on Wednesday, April 15, at 10:30 AM. Students can check their results on the official website bie.ap.gov.in using their hall ticket number.
The online result is a provisional marks memo. Students must collect their original physical certificate from their respective junior college in about 15–20 days after the online announcement.
If the official websites are slow due to high traffic, students can use these official alternative methods:
Track all AP Board Result 2026 LIVE Updates here
Students can apply for a formal re-check of their answer sheets if they believe there has been a marking error. This usually costs between ₹100 and ₹800 per subject.
If a student fails to secure the 35% minimum in one or more subjects, they have two immediate options: Re-verification/recounting and supplementary exams (IPASE).
AP Inter digital marks memo will also be available on the DigiLocker.
Simply log in to DigiLocker using your Aadhaar number and navigate to the "Education" section to find "Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh."
BIEAP has also introduced WhatsApp services for easier access to results.
Save the BIEAP number 9552300009.
Send a message saying "Hi".
Choose "Education Services" and then "Intermediate Result".
Enter your Hall Ticket Number when prompted.
To receive the result directly on the phone, send a text message: ‘APGEN Hall Ticket Number’ to 56263
Example: APGEN 2612345678 sent to 56263.
Marks Range Grade Grade Points Performance
A1: 91 – 100
A2: 81 – 90
B1: 71 – 80
B2: 61 – 70
C1: 51 – 60
C2: 41 – 50
D1: 35 – 40
F: 00 – 34
Students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject to pass.
For subjects with practicals, students must pass both theory and practical exams separately with a minimum of 35%.
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh is set to declare the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 today, April 15, at 10:31 AM.