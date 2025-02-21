AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has released admit cards for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) scheduled to be conducted in March 2025.

Students can download admit cards from the Andhra Pradesh Board website, bie.ap.gov.in, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh WhatsApp number.

If students cannot download their AP Inter hall tickets due to server issues, they must wait and try again later.

Here are the steps to download the AP Inter theory admit cards via WhatsApp Step 1: Save the Government of Andhra Pradesh WhatsApp channel number on your phone: 95523 00009.

Step 2: Open the chatbox and send a ‘Hi’ message.

Step 3: The screen will display a set of items. Choose the ‘Education Services’ option.

Step 4: Select the “Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2025 First Year and Second Year Hall Ticket” download option.

Step 5: Add the information requested on the screen.

Step 6: Submit and download the admit cards.

The admit cards for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) Practical exams have been released.

The IPE practical examination for general courses was conducted from February 10 to February 20, 2025, in two shifts, the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm every day, including Sundays. The Andhra Pradesh Board conducted vocational course practical exams commenced from February 5 to 20.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 began on February 15.