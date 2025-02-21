AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has released admit cards for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) scheduled to be conducted in March 2025.
Students can download admit cards from the Andhra Pradesh Board website, bie.ap.gov.in, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh WhatsApp number.
If students cannot download their AP Inter hall tickets due to server issues, they must wait and try again later.
Here are the steps to download the AP Inter theory admit cards via WhatsApp
Step 1: Save the Government of Andhra Pradesh WhatsApp channel number on your phone: 95523 00009.
Step 2: Open the chatbox and send a ‘Hi’ message.
Step 3: The screen will display a set of items. Choose the ‘Education Services’ option.
Step 4: Select the “Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2025 First Year and Second Year Hall Ticket" download option.
Step 5: Add the information requested on the screen.
Step 6: Submit and download the admit cards.
The admit cards for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) Practical exams have been released.
The IPE practical examination for general courses was conducted from February 10 to February 20, 2025, in two shifts, the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm every day, including Sundays. The Andhra Pradesh Board conducted vocational course practical exams commenced from February 5 to 20.
Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 began on February 15.
Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, told ANI, "The CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 have started. Today, the Class 10 English and Class 12 Entrepreneurship exams were held. The Class 10 exam took place at 7,780 centres, with over 23.86 lakh students appearing, while the Class 12 exam was conducted at 995 centers with around 23,000 students. The exams were organized smoothly. I hope all students reached their exam centres with enthusiasm and were able to take them in a positive environment."