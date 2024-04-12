AP Inter Results 2024: 1st, 2nd year results OUT on bie.ap.gov.in: Steps to check, other details here
AP Inter Results 2024: BIEAP released the results for both first and second-year Intermediate exams.
AP Inter Results 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination (BIEAP) on April 12 announced results for both first and second-year Intermediate exams. Students can now check their results on the official websites of BIEAP i.e. bie.ap.gov.in and bieap.apcfss.in. The pass percentage for the IPE 2nd year examination is 74 per cent, while for the IPE 1st year examination, it stands at 60 per cent.