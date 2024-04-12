AP Inter Results 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination (BIEAP) on April 12 announced results for both first and second-year Intermediate exams. Students can now check their results on the official websites of BIEAP i.e. bie.ap.gov.in and bieap.apcfss.in. The pass percentage for the IPE 2nd year examination is 74 per cent, while for the IPE 1st year examination, it stands at 60 per cent.

How to check AP Inter Results 2024

Navigate to either resultsbie.ap.gov.in or bie.ap.gov.in.

Choose the option for either IPE 1st Year Result or IPE 2nd Year Result.

Input your date of birth and hall ticket number on the login page.

Review your results.

It's advisable to print a copy or save the scores for future reference.

Check your Andhra Pradesh Board 1st Year Result 2024 directly here.

You can directly check your 2nd year results here.

According to BIEAP, students need to score at least 33 marks (minimum qualifying marks) in each subject to pass the AP Class 11th Result 2024 and AP 12th Result 2024.

A look AP 1st and 2nd year 2023 results

In 2023, 2,66,326 students passed the first-year exams and secured a pass percentage if of 61 percent, while in the second-year exams, 2,72,001 students passed, reflecting a 72 percent pass rate.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!