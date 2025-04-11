AP inter results 2025 date out: When and where to check Andhra Pradesh class 11, 12 results, steps to download

AP inter Results 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has officially announced the date and time of the declaration of AP Inter Result 2025. According to Hindustan Times, the Board will declare the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations 2025 for 1st and 2nd year on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 11 AM.

Advertisement

The first-year exams started on March 1, and ended on March 19, while the second-year exams started on March 3 and ended on March 20.

When released, students will get their results at bieap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

AP inter results 2025: Steps to check results on official website when announced Go to the board's official website, bieap.gov.in.

Open the result page and click on the IPE March 2025 1st or 2nd-year result link, as required.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the result.

AP inter results 2025: Steps to check results on Mint Portal 1. Visit the official website of Mint Education page.

2. Click on board exam link available on the page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Andhra Pradesh Board.

Advertisement

4. Again a new page will open where AP Inter 1st year and AP Inter 2nd year result link will be available.

5. Click on the link and enter the required details.

6. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

7. Check the result and download the page.

AP inter results 2025: Steps to check via SMS For 1st Year: Type APGEN1 followed by a space and your Hall Ticket Number 2) For 2nd Year: Type APGEN2 followed by a space and your Hall Ticket Number

3) Send the message to 56263

AP Inter Result 2025: Alternative way to check result via WhatsApp Results can also be accessed by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number at 9552300009 for added convenience.

Advertisement

AP inter results 2025: Grading System by BIEAP BIEAP grades students based on a nine-point system. A1 is awarded for 91–100 marks, A2 for 81–90, B1 for 71–80, B2 for 61–70, C1 for 51–60, and C2 for 41–50. This structure helps to evaluate academic performance more categorized.