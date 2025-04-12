Live Updates

AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: IPE 1st and 2nd-year scores to be OUT today at bieap.apcfss.in; here’s show to check

AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh IPE 1st and 2nd-year scores will be declared today at 11:00 AM. Students can check their scores at bieap.apcfss.in. Stay tuned for AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE Updates

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated12 Apr 2025, 08:32 AM IST
AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: The Andhra Pradesh education board will declare the AP Inter results 2025 today, April 12, at bieap.apcfss.in.
AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: The Andhra Pradesh education board will declare the AP Inter results 2025 today, April 12, at bieap.apcfss.in. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is preparing to announce the AP Inter results 2025 today, April 12, at 11:00 AM. The results will be declared in a press meet hosted by AP Education minister Nara Lokesh.

Those students, who appeared for the exam, will be able to access the Manabadi AP Inter result 2025 from the official website - bieap.apcfss.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Essential login credentials include roll number or hall ticket number and date of birth.

Apart from downloading results online, students can also access BIEAP AP Inter results 2025 through DigiLocker and SMS service. The AP Inter exams 2025 were held between March 3 and 20, this year.

Catch all AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE Updates here

Follow updates here:
12 Apr 2025, 08:32 AM IST

AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: Keep THESE things handy to check scrores

AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: Following credentials are needed to check AP Inter result 2025 online -

  • Roll number or hall ticket number\
  • Date of birth.
12 Apr 2025, 08:20 AM IST

AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: Check 2-simple steps to access BIEAP score via SMS

AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: To check BIEAP Results 2025 via SMS, follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Create a new message and type APGEN2 (space) Registration Number and send it to 5626

Second-year students (Vocational) need to type APVOC2 (space) Registration Number and send it to 56263

Step 2: The AP Inter Results 2025 will be sent to the same mobile number.

Results can be accessed by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number at 9552300009, AP Education minister Nara Lokesh said.

12 Apr 2025, 07:58 AM IST

AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: When and where to check Andhra Pradesh class 11, 12 results?

AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the AP Inter results 2025 today, April 12, at 11:00 AM. Students can check their scores at bieap.apcfss.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

12 Apr 2025, 07:34 AM IST

AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: How to download scorecard?

AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: Follow these steps to check results on official website when announced

Step 1: Visit the board's official website at bieap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate the result page and click on the IPE March 2025 1st or 2nd-year result link.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: Click on submit and check the result.

Read More
12 Apr 2025, 07:27 AM IST

AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: Here are 2 ways to access scorecard - online and via SMS

AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: AP Education minister Nara Lokesh in a post on X detailed two ways to access results. "Students can check their results online at https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Additionally, results can be accessed by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number at 9552300009 for added convenience," the post states.

12 Apr 2025, 07:27 AM IST

AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: Education minister Nara Lokesh provides update, "

AP Education minister Nara Lokesh in a post on X stated, “Kindly note that the results for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 for 1st and 2nd-year students will be available on 12th April, 2025 from 11 AM onwards!”

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsEducationAP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: IPE 1st and 2nd-year scores to be OUT today at bieap.apcfss.in; here’s show to check
MoreLess
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Education

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.