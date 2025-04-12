AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: IPE 1st and 2nd-year scores to be OUT today at bieap.apcfss.in; here’s show to check

AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is preparing to announce the AP Inter results 2025 today, April 12, at 11:00 AM. The results will be declared in a press meet hosted by AP Education minister Nara Lokesh.
Those students, who appeared for the exam, will be able to access the Manabadi AP Inter result 2025 from the official website - bieap.apcfss.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Essential login credentials include roll number or hall ticket number and date of birth.
Apart from downloading results online, students can also access BIEAP AP Inter results 2025 through DigiLocker and SMS service. The AP Inter exams 2025 were held between March 3 and 20, this year.
Step 1: Create a new message and type APGEN2 (space) Registration Number and send it to 5626
Second-year students (Vocational) need to type APVOC2 (space) Registration Number and send it to 56263
Step 2: The AP Inter Results 2025 will be sent to the same mobile number.
Results can be accessed by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number at 9552300009, AP Education minister Nara Lokesh said.
Step 1: Visit the board's official website at bieap.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, navigate the result page and click on the IPE March 2025 1st or 2nd-year result link.
Step 3: Enter your login details.
Step 4: Click on submit and check the result.
AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: AP Education minister Nara Lokesh in a post on X detailed two ways to access results. "Students can check their results online at https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Additionally, results can be accessed by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number at 9552300009 for added convenience," the post states.
AP Education minister Nara Lokesh in a post on X stated, “Kindly note that the results for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 for 1st and 2nd-year students will be available on 12th April, 2025 from 11 AM onwards!”