AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: BIEAP to declare 1st, 2nd year results at 11am today; check direct link, scorecard

AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially declared it will release the AP Inter results 2025 on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 11 AM via a press conference.

Catch all AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE updates here Students who had appeared for the the Manabadi AP Inter Exam 2025, can check their results on the official website: bieap.apcfss.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Results 2025: Date and Time The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the AP Inter results 2025 for 1st and 2nd year on Friday, April 12 at 11 am.

AP Inter Results 2025: Details required Students can check the AP Inter result 2025 by entering roll number or hall ticket number and date of birth.

The BIEAP AP Inter results 2025 can also be accessed via DigiLocker and SMS.

AP Inter Result 2025 for 1st year will also be declared on April 12, 2025.

AP Inter Results 2025: How to check Students can check the AP Inter Results 2025 through the following steps:

Visit the official website: bie.ap.gov.in 2. Click on the link “AP Inter Results 2025”

3. Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth in the required fields

4. Click on the 'Submit' button

5. Your result will appear on the screen – download and save a copy for future reference

AP Inter Results 2025: How to check results via SMS Here are the steps to check the results via SMS:

1.For 1st Year: Type APGEN1 followed by a space and your Hall Ticket Number

2. For 2nd Year: Type APGEN2 followed by a space and your Hall Ticket Number

3. Send the respective message to 56263

AP Inter Results 2025: What is the grading system? Here is the grading pattern for AP Inter Results 2025:

Students scoring marks between 91 and 100 will get an A1 grade, while those with 81 to 90 marks will receive an A2.

Scoring in the range of 71 to 80 will fetch you a B1 grade, while those who score marks between 61 and 70 will receive B2 grade.

Students who score 51 to 60 will be graded C1, while those who score 41 to 50 will be graded C2.