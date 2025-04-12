AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: IPE 1st and 2nd-year scores to be OUT today at bieap.apcfss.in; here’s show to check

AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is preparing to announce the AP Inter results 2025 today, April 12, at 11:00 AM. The results will be declared in a press meet hosted by AP Education minister Nara Lokesh.

Those students, who appeared for the exam, will be able to access the Manabadi AP Inter result 2025 from the official website - bieap.apcfss.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Essential login credentials include roll number or hall ticket number and date of birth.

Apart from downloading results online, students can also access BIEAP AP Inter results 2025 through DigiLocker and SMS service. The AP Inter exams 2025 were held between March 3 and 20, this year.

Catch all AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE Updates here