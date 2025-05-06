AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025 LIVE: Admit cards released for 1st, 2nd year @ bie.ap.gov.in; Check details

AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall ticket 2025 LIVE: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has released the admit cards for AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

Direct link to download Here's the direct link to download theAP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025. Click here.

Step-by-step guide to download AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025 — To download the AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025, use these steps —

Step 1: Go to the official website — https://bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Advanced Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket’ link shown on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your admit card number or Aadhaar number and date of birth.

Step 4: Select the submit tab, and your admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your admit card.

If any student is unable to download admit cards, they can download them through the “Mana Mitra” mobile app or by sending a message on WhatsApp to 9552300009.

AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025: Exam date and time The AP Inter Supplementary theory examination will be conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two sessions – 1st session from 9 am to 12 pm and 2nd session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The practical examinations will be held from May 28 to June 1, 2025.