AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026: BIEAP to release marks memo today at bie.ap.gov.in; how to check supply results

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026 today. First and second year students who appeared for Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026 will be able to download their scorecard from the official website ‘bie.ap.gov.in’ or ‘resultsbie.ap.gov.in’ soon. Candidates can also access their marks memo using DigiLocker platform.
As per the schedule, BIEAP will declare AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026 at 12 noon today. The official BIEAP website states, “The results for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026 for 1st and 2nd year students will be available Soon.”
Follow the steps given below to access AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 link.
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.
Step 4: Click on Submit the details to view and download marks memo.
Students can also check AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 through the Mana Mithra WhatsApp service by following the steps listed below:
Step 1: Send "Hi" to 9552300009 on WhatsApp.
Step 2: Select the Intermediate Results option.
Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view scores obtained.
Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test result was expected on June 1. However, the announcement was postponed due to AP Intermediate Supplementary examinations which were conducted from May 21 to June 4. Meanwhile, the practical examinations were held separately from 7 to 11 June.
Students must score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to qualify the exam. Candidates who qualify in the AP supplementary examination will be able to continue their academic admissions process while those who don't will have to wait for the next examination cycle.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, which conducted AP EAPCET - 2026 exam on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, will also announce results today but after AP Inter Supply Results.
APSCHE official website states, “On the advice of higher authorities, the results of AP EAPCET 2026 will be announced after the declaration of the results of Intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examinations of the A.P. Board of Intermediate Education.”