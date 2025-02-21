AP Intermediate Hall Ticket 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has released the hall tickets for the 2025 Intermediate Public Examinations, starting from March 1. Students can download their tickets from bie.ap.gov.in.

AP Intermediate Hall Ticket 2025: Hall tickets for Intermediate Public Examinations 2025 have been released by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP). These exams are scheduled to begin from March 1. AP Intermediate Hall Ticket 2025 can be easily downloaded through official website, bie.ap.gov.in, or WhatsApp.

How to download AP Inter Hall Ticket Step 1: Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the "IPE March-2025 Hall Tickets Download" link.

Step 3: Click on the link and enter the required details.

Step 4: AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download AP Inter Hall Ticket.

Steps to download AP Inter Hall Ticket on WhatsApp Students can access the admit cards by following the simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Save the number ‘9552300009’ on your mobile.

Step 2: Send a 'Hi' message to the same WhatsApp number.

Step 3: Choose ‘Service’ from the options.

Step 4: Select "Educational Services" and click on "Hall Ticket Download."

Step 5: Click on "Intermediate Exams," enter requisite details and download hall ticket.

Students must take a printout of the hall ticket and take the hard copy to the exam centre on the day of the examination. Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year exams are equivalent to the 11th and 12th grades of the Indian education system. Candidates appearing for these exams must report to their respective exam centres with their hall ticket and ID proof on the date of exam.

AP Intermediate Exam: Important dates Hall ticket release date: February 21, 2025

1st year exam date: March 1 to March 19

2nd year exam date: March 1 to March 20