AP LAWCET Result 2026 today: Where and how to check Andhra Pradesh Law Entrance Test rank card

AP LAWCET Result 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to declare the results of AP Common Law Entrance Test (LAWCET) 2026 today — 18 May. Candidates who appeared for these exams will be able to check their result today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The Council will release AP LAWCET 2026 final answer key along with the exam results. To check the results and final answer key, aspirants must log in using the application and hall ticket number. The AP LAWCET 2026 exam was conducted on 4 May 2026 in English and Telugu.

How to check and download AP LAWCET result 2026 Candidates must follow the following steps to download the AP LAWCET 2026 rank card

Step 1: Visit APSCHE's official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on AP LAWCET Result 2026 link

Step 3: Enter hall ticket number and registration number and lick on submit

Step 4: Your AP LAWCET 2026 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download AP LAWCET 2026 rank card, take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

AP LAWCET 2026 qualifying marks Candidates need to score minimum qualifying marks to be eligible for AP LAWCET 2026 Counselling Process. Category wise qualifying marks in AP LAWCET are given below:

General Category — 35% of the total marks i.e. 42 marks out of 120

OBC category — 35% of the total marks i.e. 42 marks out of 120

SC/ ST category — No minimum marks

AP LAWCET 2026 result time Candidates can expect AP LAWCET 2026 result in the late afternoon hours as the council usually declares result between 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

Credentials required to access AP LAWCET 2026 answer key Essential login credentials required to access AP LAWCET 2026 final answer key are listed below:

Candidates' roll number/ hall ticket number

Registration number

Mobile number

How to download AP LAWCET 2026 final answer key The AP LAWCET final answer key 2026 will be also be released online.

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET/LAWCET/LAWCET_ExamPapersKeys.aspx#

Step 2: Select answer key for the course applied for — AP LAWCET 3-year LLB or 5-year LLB answer key

Step 3: Check and download the answer key giving the correct responses against each question

Where to contact for queries related to AP LAWCET 2026 result Contact number: 0877-2284590 (10.00AM to 5.00PM)

Email ID: helpdeskaplawcet@apsche.org

Office address: AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET 2026, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati Office

Over re-evaluation of answer scripts, the official notice states, "Every care will be taken to avoid errors in evaluation, checking, scrutiny, tabulation and ranking. Hence, request for re-totaling or revaluation or personal identification of scripts will not be entertained."

Each candidate will be ranked in the order of merit based on the marks obtained in the APLAWCET-2026. Rank obtained in APLAWCET-2026 is valid for admission in to 3 years /5-year Law Courses for the academic year 2026-2027 only, the council said.

What will happen if there is a tie? In case of a tie in total marks, the marks obtained in Part-A of Entrance Test will be considered for awarding the rank. If the tie persists, candidates will be bracketed together for the purpose of ranking and seniority in age may be considered at the time of admission.