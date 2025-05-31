AP Mega DSC Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at apdsc.apcfss.in; 5-steps to download Andhra Pradesh DSC admit card here

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025: The admit card for Mega DSC recruitment exam have been released. Students can download Mega DSC hall tickets from the official website of Andhra Pradesh School Education Department - apdsc.apcfss.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education released the Mega DSC recruitment exam hall ticket today, May 30. Registered candidates will be able to appear for the computer-based test (CBT mode) in June-July from June 6 to July 6, 2025. The AP Mega DSC admit card gives details about exact date and time for their examination, the name and address of the exam venue and other important information.

How to download AP Mega DSC 2025 hall ticket from the website? Students can download AP Mega DSC 2025 hall ticket by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Open the AP Mega DSC 2025 hall ticket download link.

Step 3: Enter your login details - name, password and security code.

Step 4: Submit and download the hall ticket.

After downloading AP Mega DSC 2025 hall ticket,check these key details:

Name

Category

Roll number

Exam Date

Exam Time

Exam Venue

Photograph and Signature

Application Number

Exam centre code

Reporting time

Instructions for the exam day The AP Mega DSC 2025 teacher recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 16,347 vacancies. The provisional answer keys for the Mega DSC recruitment examination will be released on the second day after the last exam day, according to the schedule.