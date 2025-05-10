AP POLYCET Result 2025: Scores to be declared on THIS date at polycetap.nic.in. Here's step-by-step guide to download

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training is expected to declare the AP POLYCET Result 2025 during the third week of May. Candidates can check the results at the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.nic.in.

The AP POLYCET examination was conducted on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, in nearly 500 examination centres across 69 cities in all the districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The AP POLYCET 2025 examination was conducted offline, which included 120 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQS), 50 questions from Mathematics, 40 from Physics, and 30 from Chemistry.

AP POLYCET Result 2025: Step-by-step guide to check scores

Here are the steps to check results —

Step 1- Go to the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.nic.in.

Step 2 - Select the AP POLYCET Result 2025 link shown on the home page.

Step 3 - A new page will be displayed, where candidates will be required to enter login details.

Step 4 - Select submit, and the scores will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5 - Save and download the scores.

Step 5- Take a printout of the marksheet for future reference.