AP SSC 10th Result 2023 to be declared tomorrow at 11am. Direct link, steps to download scorecard here1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of BSE AP at results.bse.ap.gov.in.
The AP SSC results 2023 are scheduled to be announced at 11: 30 am on 6 May, 2023. The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Results 2023 for a total of 6.5 lakh students on Saturday.
