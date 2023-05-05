Hello User
Home/ Education / AP SSC 10th Result 2023 to be declared tomorrow at 11am. Direct link, steps to download scorecard here

AP SSC 10th Result 2023 to be declared tomorrow at 11am. Direct link, steps to download scorecard here

1 min read . 10:41 PM IST Livemint
Director of state examinations D Devananda Reddy informed that more than 6.5 lakh students wrote the 10th class examinations conducted in 3,349 centers across the state.

Students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of BSE AP at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC results 2023 are scheduled to be announced at 11: 30 am on 6 May, 2023.  The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Results 2023 for a total of 6.5 lakh students on Saturday.  

Students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of BSE AP at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

The results will be released by Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Education of the state at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The pass percentage, merit list, toppers name and other details will also be released along with the results.

Director of state examinations D Devananda Reddy informed that more than 6.5 lakh students wrote the 10th class examinations conducted in 3,349 centers across the state.

The AP SSC (Class 10) board exams was started on 3 April and ended on 18 April 2023.

The exams was conducted in single shift- from 9:30 am and end at 12: 45 pm with the exception of two—first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory—which ended at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.

AP SSC 10th Result 2023: how to check result?

-Visit the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

-Click on AP 10th Result link available on the home page.

-Enter the login details and click on submit.

-Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

-Check the result and download the page.

