AP SSC 10th Result 2025 today or on April 23? Download marksheet from bse.ap.gov.in; check time, how to check scorecard

AP SSC 10th Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is set to announce the AP SSC result on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 10:00 AM, as per media reports. Students, who appeared for the BSEAP AP Board SSC Exam 2025 and are eagerly awaiting their scorecard must keep tracking the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in - on which the results will be published.

Advertisement

Once the result link is activated students can download their scorecards using login credentials. Candidates can access The AP SSC Result 2025 marksheet can be downloaded using roll number and name.

Candidates need a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject to qualify AP 10th Board Exam 2025. Additionally, 35 percent marks in aggregate are also necessary to pass the AP 10th Board Exam. More than 6.5 lakh students appeared for the AP Board 10th exam this year. It is important to note the passing percentage for AP SSC results 2024 which stood at 86.69 percent last year.

The AP SSC exam 2025 was conducted between March 17 and 31 this year.

Also Read | Karnataka: Students asked to remove sacred thread before entering CET exam hall

How to check AP 10th Board Exam Result 2025 online? Follow the below mentioned steps to check AP 10th Board Exam Result 2025 online -

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEAP— bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Class 10 (SSC) Results tab

Step 3: Enter login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: The AP 10th Class Results 2025 will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy of AP SSC result 2025. Take a printout for future reference.

Listed below are key websites to track:

results.bse.ap.gov.in

bie.ap.gov.in

How to check AP 10th Board Exam Result 2025 via SMS? Candidates can check AP SSC result 2025 using SMS service as well. To check their AP SSC 10th Result via SMS service, follow the steps given below -

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your phone

Step 2: Type SSC Roll Number

Step 3: Send the message to 55352

Advertisement