AP SSC 10th Results OUT: 81.14% pass, 1,680 schools achieve 100% success rate

AP SSC 10th result OUT: As many as 4,98,585 students have today succeeded in the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) exam this year, achieving a pass percentage of 81.14 per cent. This is however, a significant drop from 86.69 per cent registered last year.

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has published its AP SSC Results 2025 at 10 am today, on April 23 on the official website at results.bse.ap.gov.in. Students can also check their AP SSC 10th Result 2025 via SMS or access it through DigiLocker.

Further, around 1,680 schools have scored 100 per cent pass percentage this year, data showed. The AP 10th class results 2025 were announced by State Education Minister Nara Lokesh during a press conference.

AP SSC 10th Result Direct Link LIVE: Girls outperform in Manabadi 10th result

AP SSC Results 2025: District-wise, Boys vs Girls Among districts, Parvathipuram Manyam performed the best this year, with success rate of 93.90 per cent students; while Alluri Sitharama Raju district had a disappointing results, recording a pass percentage of 47.64 per cent.

Between the genders, overall pass percentage of girls is 5.78 percentage points higher than that of boys. Girls recorded success rate of 84.09 per cent, while boys had 78.31 per cent pass percentage.

Students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to qualify the BSEAP class 10th examinations. All candidates must obtain at least grade ‘D2’ in all subjects to clear Andhra Pradesh SSC exam.

How to Check BSEAP AP SSC 10th Result 2025? Visit the BSEAP official website — bse.ap.gov.in

Click on Class 10 (SSC) Results on the website

Enter your roll number in the field provided

The AP 10th Class Results 2025 will appear on the screen

Students must download and save a copy of their AP SSC Result

How to check AP SSC result via WhatsApp? AP SSC results are also accessible 2025 via WhatsApp, using the following number — 9552300009.

Send a message “Hi” to 9552300009

Choose the Education Services option

Then select SSC Public Exam or open school inter Results

Enter hall ticket number to receive AP SSC results 2025 in the replies.

