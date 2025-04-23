AP SSC 10th Results OUT: 81.14% pass, 1,680 schools achieve 100% success rate

AP SSC 10th result OUT: As many as 4,98,585 students have today succeeded in the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) exam this year, achieving a pass percentage of 81.14 per cent. This is however, a significant drop from 86.69 per cent registered last year.
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has published its AP SSC Results 2025 at 10 am today, on April 23 on the official website at results.bse.ap.gov.in. Students can also check their AP SSC 10th Result 2025 via SMS or access it through DigiLocker.
Further, around 1,680 schools have scored 100 per cent pass percentage this year, data showed. The AP 10th class results 2025 were announced by State Education Minister Nara Lokesh during a press conference.
Among districts, Parvathipuram Manyam performed the best this year, with success rate of 93.90 per cent students; while Alluri Sitharama Raju district had a disappointing results, recording a pass percentage of 47.64 per cent.
Between the genders, overall pass percentage of girls is 5.78 percentage points higher than that of boys. Girls recorded success rate of 84.09 per cent, while boys had 78.31 per cent pass percentage.
Students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to qualify the BSEAP class 10th examinations. All candidates must obtain at least grade ‘D2’ in all subjects to clear Andhra Pradesh SSC exam.