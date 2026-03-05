AP SSC 2026 hall ticket OUT at bse.ap.gov.in: How to download admit card — Direct link here

AP SSC 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations Andhra Pradesh has released the AP Secondary School Certificate (SSC) hall ticket 2026. The admit card for the upcoming exams is available at the official website of Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) at bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC 2026 Hall Ticket: How to download admit card? Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 examination across the state beginning from 16 March can download the BSEAP Class 10 hall ticket 2026 by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to “SSC Public Examinations - 2026 Hall Tickets” link available on the home page.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page showing where login credentials need to be provided.

Step 4: Click on submit and to view hall ticket.

Step 5: Check and the hall ticket and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The exams for Class 10 will conclude on April 1, 2026, with sessions scheduled from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The Secondary School Certificate examination will commence with the First language paper and will end with the OSSC main Language paper II and the SSC vocational course.

In addition to providing private candidates access to their AP Class 10 admit cards, the Secondary Education Board activated another link that enables school authorities to download hall tickets of students through the official website by using their login credentials.

