AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) released the admit cards for the AP SSC 2025 examinations on Monday on its official website: bse.ap.gov.in. All the registered candidates can access their hall tickets on the official website.

Apart from this, the candidates can download the AP SSC hall tickets from Mana Mithra, the Government of AP's WhatsApp service (9552300009).

For this, the candidates will have to select Educational Services and providing their application number or ward's ID and date of birth, mentioned the post of state minister Lokesh Nara.

Sharing details on how to download AP SSC Hall Tickets 2025, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Lokesh Nara took to X and wrote, "Dear SSC Students, Please note that your SSC Public Examinations, March 2025 Hall Tickets will be available for download from 02:00 PM on 03.03.2025. You can access them through: 1. Your school login on the official BSE AP website (https://bse.ap.gov.in) 2. Mana Mithra, the Government of AP's WhatsApp service (9552300009), by selecting Educational Services and providing your Application Number/Child ID and Date of Birth. All the best! Keep shining!!"

The AP SSC 2025 exams will be conducted from March 17 to 31 in one shift — from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Atleast six lakh students are set appear for the Andhra Pradesh class 10 board exams every year, reported News18. The AP class 10 exams 2025 will commence with the first language paper. It is conducted for a total of 100 marks.

All the appearing students for the board exams must carry their AP SSC 2025 hall tickets along with their ID cards to the exam centre. Without this, they will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

AP SSC Hall Tickets 2025: How to download? Step 1: Open official website of the AP SSC at bse.ap.gov.in to download hall tickets.

Step 2: Search for the AP SSC hall tickets link on the homepage. Click on it.

Step 3: Enter date of birth or name and application number. Submit.

Step 4: The AP SSC hall ticket 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Cross-check all the details mentioned on the admit card.