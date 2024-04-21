The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is scheduled to announce the Class 10 or the AP SSC results 2024 on April 22. As per the notice by the boards, the results will be out at 11 am and will be declared via press conference in Vijayawada. Once the results are out, students can check the Class 10 or the AP SSC results on the official website i.e. results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Along with the results announcemnt, the board will also release the toppers list, pass percentage, gender-wise percentage among other details. This year, the board conducted the AP SSC or the class 10 exams were conducted from March 18-30.

AP SSC 10th Result 2024: how to check result?

-Visit the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

-Click on activated link of AP SSC or Class 10th Result available on the home page.

-Enter the login details and click on submit.

-Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

-Check the result and download the page.

Will the pass percentage in 2024 surpass last year's?

Last year, the AP SSC or the Class 10 exam results was declared on May 6. In 2023, the overall pass percentage in AP SSC or Class 10 exams stood at 72.26 per cent which was five percentage more than 2022. Speaking of top performing district last year, Parvathipuram Manyam topped the list with highest pass percentage of 87.47%. Girls had outshined boys with pass percentage of 75.38 percent in 2023 while that of the boys was 69.27 percent.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!