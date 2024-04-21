AP SSC Results 2024: Date and time for Class 10 results OUT. Know how to check scores on results.bse.ap.gov.in
The date and time for AP SSC 10th results is out. Toppers list, pass percentage, and gender-wise percentage will be released.
The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is scheduled to announce the Class 10 or the AP SSC results 2024 on April 22. As per the notice by the boards, the results will be out at 11 am and will be declared via press conference in Vijayawada. Once the results are out, students can check the Class 10 or the AP SSC results on the official website i.e. results.bse.ap.gov.in.