AP TET Result 2024: Results soon at aptet.apcfss.in | Check direct link here

Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) results are expected to be announced on Thursday by the School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh. The AP TET Result 2024 is coming after the examinations which were conducted from February 27 to March 9 and the provisional answer key of the exam is also released. Candidates who want to check AP TET Result 2024 can visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department or click on the direct link given below.

AP TET Result 2024 is expected to be released on March 14 and is a state-level teacher eligibility exam conducted to recruit teachers in the government schools of Andhra Pradesh. The examination consists of two papers and qualifying in Paper 1 allows successful candidates to teach students from Class 1 to 5, while qualifying in Paper 2 allows successful candidates to teach students from Class 6-8.

How to check AP TET Result 2024

To check your AP TET Result 2024, follow the steps given below:

1. Visit the official examination website of AP TET- aptet.apcfss.in

2. Open the AP TET February exam result download link

3. Enter your credentials like User ID and Password and login to check your AP TET Result 2024.

4. Your result will displayed on the screen, you can download your scorecard and take out a printout for future reference.

In order to pass the AP TET examination, a candidate needs at least 60% marks in the exam. As per the reservation rules, the passing marks are reduced to 50% for the Backward Classes category, while 40% for the candidates belonging to SC, ST, differently abled, and ex-servicemen category.

In Andhra Pradesh, the teachers who are appointed before the NCTE notification dated August 2010 are exempted from appearing in TET to teach in government schools while the teachers of private schools who are not appointed before a competent authority must pass TET to become eligible for teaching in government schools.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!