AP TET Result 2024: Results soon at aptet.apcfss.in | Check direct link here
Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) results are expected to be announced on Thursday by the School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh. The AP TET Result 2024 is coming after the examinations which were conducted from February 27 to March 9 and the provisional answer key of the exam is also released. Candidates who want to check AP TET Result 2024 can visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department or click on the direct link given below.