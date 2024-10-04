AP TET 2024: Answer Key for Day 1 exam to be OUT today at aptet.apcfss.in; Check 5-steps to download here

AP TET Answer Key 2024: Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the AP TET day 1 answer keys from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated4 Oct 2024, 09:27 AM IST
AP TET Answer Key 2024: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh is set to release the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 answer keys from today, October 4.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the AP TET Day 1 answer keys from the official website, aptet.apcfss.in, after it is released. The AP TET Answer Key will be released the day after each exam, according to the official notice. The department may also release the answer keys in phases, a day after each exam day.

How to download AP TET answer key?

Follow the below mentioned steps to download AP TET answer key:

Step 1: Visit to the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key tab.

Step 3: Click on the provisional answer key download link for your exam day.

Step 4: Enter login details.

Step 5: Check and download the answer key.

Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference. The Andhra Pradesh TET examination commenced on October 3 and the last exam will be held on October 21.

Candidates can challenge provisional answer key and raise objections on payment of a fee per question. After the answer keys are released, the fee and the process pertaining to objection per question will be shared. The TET examination was initially scheduled between August 5 and August 20 but was postponed to allow candidates sufficient time for preparation.

The examination is being held in two shifts--the morning shift begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. while the afternoon shift begins at 2:30 p.m. and ends at 5:00 p.m. The state level exam is conducted once every year and comprises Papers 1 and 2. The 2 hour-30 minute (or 150 Minutes) exam is being conducted in six languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Odia, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu.

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 09:27 AM IST
Business NewsEducationAP TET 2024: Answer Key for Day 1 exam to be OUT today at aptet.apcfss.in; Check 5-steps to download here

