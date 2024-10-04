AP TET Answer Key 2024: Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the AP TET day 1 answer keys from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

AP TET Answer Key 2024: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh is set to release the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 answer keys from today, October 4.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the AP TET Day 1 answer keys from the official website, aptet.apcfss.in, after it is released. The AP TET Answer Key will be released the day after each exam, according to the official notice. The department may also release the answer keys in phases, a day after each exam day.

How to download AP TET answer key? Follow the below mentioned steps to download AP TET answer key:

Step 1: Visit to the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key tab.

Step 3: Click on the provisional answer key download link for your exam day.

Step 4: Enter login details.

Step 5: Check and download the answer key.

Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference. The Andhra Pradesh TET examination commenced on October 3 and the last exam will be held on October 21.

Candidates can challenge provisional answer key and raise objections on payment of a fee per question. After the answer keys are released, the fee and the process pertaining to objection per question will be shared. The TET examination was initially scheduled between August 5 and August 20 but was postponed to allow candidates sufficient time for preparation.