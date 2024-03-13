AP TET Results 2024: Final answer key to be OUT today; results on THIS date. Check pass criteria and other details here
AP TET Results 2024: Candidates who appeared for the AP TET exams can check the official website i.e. aptet.apcfss.in for the final answer key. AP TET was held from February 27 to March 9.
AP TET Results 2024: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, will be releasing the final answer key for the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (AP TET) today i.e. on 13 March. As per the schedule, the final results will be declared tomorrow i.e. on 14 March.