AP TET Results 2024: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, will be releasing the final answer key for the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (AP TET) today i.e. on 13 March. As per the schedule, the final results will be declared tomorrow i.e. on 14 March.

Candidates who appeared for the AP TET exams can check the official website i.e. aptet.apcfss.in for the final answer key. AP TET was held from February 27 to March 9.

What is pass criteria for AP TET 2024 exams? As per the bulletin, candidate need to score 60 percent marks and above to pass the AP TET 2024 exams. Candidates belonging to BC need to score 50 percent marks and above while candidates from SC/ST/differently abled need to score 40 percent marks and above to pass the exams.

A 20 percent weightage to TET scores shall be provided in the Teacher Recruitment of the State Government, balance 80 percent weightage will be given for Written Test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) based on which selection lists shall be prepared. However, mere qualifying the TET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/ employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for Teacher appointment.

How to check APTET 2024 final answer key and results Visit the official website i.e. aptet.apcfss.in.

On the home page, click on the activated link for the final answer key or results as required.

Login using registration number and date of birth

Check and download the answer key for future reference.

The AP TET is scores is applicable for candidates aspiring to be teachers in schools under all managements including State Government, rural and urban local bodies, A.P. Model Schools, all welfare and societies schools, Private Aided Schools and Private un-aided schools etc., under the control of Andhra Pradesh State for classes I to VIII.

