AP TET 2024: Teacher Eligibility Test dates out at aptet.apcfss.in; application process starts on July 4 —details here

AP TET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test will begin on August 5 and conclude on August 20.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published02:31 PM IST
AP TET 2024: The application process for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is slated to commence on July 4 and conclude on July 17.
AP TET 2024: The application process for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is slated to commence on July 4 and conclude on July 17.(Pexels)

AP TET 2024: The School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh has announced the schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET), which will be conducted in a computer-based mode.

Aspiring candidates can download the schedule from the official website of Andhra Pradesh's School Education Department, aptet.apcfss.in.

The application process is slated to commence on July 4 and conclude on July 17. The payment window will be available from July 3 to 16. As per the mentioned schedule, the AP TET 2024 exam will begin on August 5 and conclude on August 20. The result will be declared on August 30.

Schedule

Here's the list of important dates to keep in mind:

  • Application window: July 4 to 17
  • Payment window: July 3 to 16
  • Mock tests: July 16

  • AP TET hall ticket release date: July 25
  • AP TET exam date: August 5 to 20
  • Answer key: August 10 onwards
  • Final answer key: August 25
  • AP TET July result: August 30

The notification dated July 2 stated, “The main objective to conduct Teacher Eligibility Test is to ensure National Standards and benchmark of Teacher Quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).”

Eligibility

“One of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools (Both Government and Private) referred to in class (n) section-2 of the RTE Act is that he/she should pass the TET conducted by the Department of School Education,” the education department stated.

Exam Fee

Applicants will be charged 750 for each exam - Paper-1A, Paper-1B, Paper-2A and Paper-2B.

After a long delay, the result of the AP TET February exam was declared last month. It is important to note that mere qualification of AP TET 2024 exam will not grant any right to candidates to be considered for appointment to the post of a teacher in institutions presided over by the Andhra Pradesh government unless ‘relevant statutory recruitment rules framed by the state government’ are fulfilled.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint.
