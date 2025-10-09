APPSC FBO Prelims, ABO Result 2025 OUT at psc.ap.gov.in – Here's how to check your roll number from result PDF

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) declared the results of the Screening Test (Prelims) for Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) posts on Wednesday.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results from the official website: www.psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC FBO Prelims, ABO Result 2025: How to check Candidates can check the APPSC FBO Prelims, ABO Result 2025 via the following steps:

Visit the official APPSC website: www.psc.ap.gov.in

Go to the “Results” section on the homepage.

Click on the link titled “List of candidates provisionally qualified for Main Examination of Direct Recruitment to the post of Forest Section Officer/Forest Beat Officer.”

The result PDF will open. Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number to search.

If your roll number appears, it means you have qualified the prelims examination. The result PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates provisionally qualified for the Main Examination. A total of 13845 candidates have been selected in the APPSC FBO Prelims Exam. Here's the PDF:

What's next for the qualified candidates? Candidates who have qualified the Prelims/Screening test, are eligible to sit for the Mains Written Examination, and other physical examinations:

Main Written Examination: The APPSC will announce the exam date soon. The mains exam consists of written papers which tests the candidates on topics ranging from General Studies, Mental Ability, Science and Mathematics.

Walking Test: A qualifying physical test – male candidates must walk 25 km, while female candidates must cover 16 km, both within 4 hours.

Medical Examination: To ensure candidates meet the required physical standards.

Computer Proficiency Test (CPT): Mandatory for final appointment.

Final Merit List: Prepared based on Main Exam scores along with NCC bonus marks (if applicable).